Canadians agree that Mark Carney led the best campaign in the 2025 federal election

According to a new study by Léger, a plurality Canadians agree that Liberal Party leader Mark Carney led the best campaign in the 2025 federal election.

40% of Canadians say that Carney ran the best campaign, while just 29% say the same of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

A separate study by the Angus Reid Institute found Mark Carney to be the most popular party leader, by far.

The results are based on online research conducted from April 21 to April 25, 2025, with a representative sample of 1,502 Canadian adults 18 years of age and older from Leger’s LEO panel.

