Breathing is poetic and political in Sylvie Cotton’s new dance show, in Montreal April 23 to 26

Interdisciplinary artist Sylvie Cotton presents a performance that explores breathing as a universal experience.

Blending storytelling, imagery, objects and movement, Chaque jour se tenir entre les trous reimagines respiration as more than just a physical act — it’s a shared breath that transcends time and history. Breathing becomes a poetic and political gesture, carrying both nourishment and pollution, kindness and revolt.

Through this contemplative piece, Cotton reflects on the interdependence of all living beings and the subtle power of life’s continuous flow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sylvie (@sylvie.cotton)

Chaque jour se tenir entre les trous will be performed at Agora de la danse’s Édifice Wilder (1435 de Bleury #102), April 23–26

