This election isn’t about choosing a prime minister, or resisting Trump, but of fighting for democracy itself.

Beware: Canada is having its first disinformation election.

Were it not bad enough that Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has received the endorsement of Jordan Peterson and Elon Musk, a Financial Times analysis of 350,000 Twitter posts reveals a coordinated campaign to support Poilievre and attack the reputation of Liberal Party leader Mark Carney.



The New York Times similarly reported that third-party advertisers, like Canada Proud, are running disinformation campaigns targeting Carney, including false and misleading statements that Carney paused his campaign, or that he’s close to convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.



Canada Proud, which is tied to Poilievre and does not disclose its funding, spent at least $250,000 on misleading ads in the lead-up to this election.

Poilievre’s inner circle includes right-wing activists and lobbyists for Meta, X Corp., Enbridge, Pathways Alliance and Koch Industries. This is not a coincidence — the techno-fascists’ goal is to install Poilievre as their useful idiot in Canada.

The conservative movement wants to bring DOGE to Canada. Their aim is to eliminate regulations and undermine the state. There’s only one party in Canada that benefits from deliberate disinformation campaigns, and is connected to them, and they’re far more concerned about Big Oil and Big Tech’s bottom line than you or I.



