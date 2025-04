“Only Dust Remains lets a little extra light in, thus widening the expanse on which her brutal brilliance radiates.”

Backxwash, Only Dust Remains (Ugly Hag)

Where does an avant-garde hip hop artist head after successfully breaking through with an LP trilogy of deep, dark, uneasy pieces? Sometimes it can be difficult to recognize the delineation when an artist claims to be putting a musical chapter behind them. Not so for Backxwash. Exporting the creativity, introspection and unique lyrical and compositional phrasing with which she created an uncomfortable but safe space for herself and the audience she found, Only Dust Remains lets a little extra light in, thus widening the expanse on which her brutal brilliance radiates. 9/10 Trial Track: “Undesirable”

“Undesirable” from Only Dust Remains by Backxwash

