This is the 30th station to have added elevators.

The STM has announced that Atwater metro station is now universally accessible, making it the 30th Montreal station to have added elevators. Édouard-Montpetit and Berri-UQAM (yellow line) are next.

STM Board of Directors Chairman Éric Alan Caldwell (pictured with STM Board Vice President Laurence Parent) commented on this news.

“Improving infrastructure, particularly elevators, significantly improves the quality of experience for people with functional limitations. That’s why we always aim to improve these existing infrastructures and equipment to provide an ever more accessible metro network.”

[Métro] Atwater devient la 30e station universellement accessible du réseau. Deux derniers chantiers sont en cours. Pour info: https://t.co/oAT7tIS5Bc 📸Louis-Étienne Doré pic.twitter.com/Kyoj1pBLPu — STM (@stm_nouvelles) April 16, 2025 Atwater metro station is now universally accessible

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.