ART d’Ecco, Serene Demon (Paper Bag)



Art d’Ecco is somewhat of a shapeshifter from album to album, so I had no idea what to expect going into his latest, Serene Demon. The result is a boiling affair of catchy dance punk and disco glam rock that brings to mind the work of artists like T-Rex and Boney M. The highlight of this album has to be its variety of instruments: congas, synths, steel drums, marimbas, horns and basslines that get the feet moving. I felt like dancing along the street, as if in a musical, while tracks like “True Believer” and “Cooler Than This” blasted over my headphones. 9/10 Trial Track: “True Believer”

“True Believer” from Serene Demon by Art d’Ecco

