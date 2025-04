“The Liberal Party has a huge, 12-point lead among those who have already voted.”

Advance voting: New poll finds Liberals with a 12-point lead over the Conservatives

According to a new study by EKOS, the Liberals hold a 12-point lead over the Conservatives in advance voting.

45% of those who say they’ve already voted did so for the Liberal Party, while 33% supported the Conservatives.

“Crucially, the Liberal Party has a huge, 12-point lead among those who have already voted. This finding, coupled with our past findings that the Liberals are at least on par with the Conservatives in terms of likely turnout, seems to indicate the Liberals will have a turnout advantage come Election Day.”

According to 338Canada, the Liberals are projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election on April 28.

