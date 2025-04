Whether you’re visiting the city or living there, this wide array of options is sure to keep you entertained.

Montréal is known for many things, including its historic sites, art, and culinary experiences, but one of its most renowned aspects is its thrilling nightlife. The city is teeming with bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and sports complexes offering diverse options for staying entertained, whether you’re a local or a tourist.

Among these entertainment avenues, people will find myriad opportunities to test their luck, from one of Canada’s largest casinos, Casino de Montréal, to online betting options. Here we’ll explore eight ways locals and visitors can legally participate in this long-standing pastime, and more importantly, where they can partake in them.

Legal Ways to Gamble in Montréal

Gambling in Canada is controlled at the provincial and territorial level. This means that the province of Québec regulates gambling in Montréal. Québec has a progressive attitude towards gambling, allowing most forms, including online versions of popular games.

Legal in-person and online gambling activities consist of diverse options that cater to various interests and preferences, including:

1. Casino Games – roulette, blackjack, craps, keno, baccarat, and other table games are among the casino games that can be legally played in Québec. Live dealer and virtual versions of these games are also included in legal gaming options.

2. Poker Games – while poker games are often included at casinos, it’s not uncommon in Québec to find poker rooms where the primary gambling activity is poker.

3. Slot Games – these randomized games with entertaining themes appeal to many people and often come with a vast range of options, making them fun and engaging, whether playing at a casino or online.

4. Lottery Games – from jackpots to charitable lotteries, Québec has different lottery options for those hoping for a substantial financial windfall.

5. Instant Games – these lottery-style games, like scratch cards, are another type of gambling you’ll find in Québec.

6. Sports Betting – in Québec, sports betting includes everything from live sports events to fantasy sports, esports, and motorsports. This creates a huge range of betting options for various interests, allowing people to add a layer of excitement to an activity they already enjoy.

7. Horse Racing Betting – across Canada, horse racing betting is one of the longest-standing legal forms of gambling. Montréal has several places where people can watch horses and jockeys take to the tracks and several venues just beyond the city that are worth the excursion.

8. Bingo – the classic game is a legal way to participate in low-risk gambling and a fun way to stay entertained.

Gambling in Québec is controlled through Loto-Québec, which licenses land-based gambling venues and offers an online platform with plenty of gaming options. The organisation was created in 1969 to mitigate risks such as money laundering, which are often linked to illegal operators. For this reason, and to protect players, online gambling in Québec is only legal through the Loto-Québec platform. Loto-Québec’s profits are returned to the province to fund socially responsible government initiatives.

Where to Test Your Luck in Montréal

Now that we understand the legal framework of gambling in Québec, you may wonder where to participate in these activities in Montréal. Fortunately, the city has no shortage of options; these four are among the most popular gaming destinations.

Casino de Montréal

The Casino de Montréal was once the largest casino in Canada, and while it no longer holds this title, it still offers a host of ways to test your luck. You’ll find classic casino games like table games and slots, as well as an arcade where you can have immersive gaming experiences without placing wagers. In addition, you’ll also find a huge range of entertainment options at the facility, from comedians and musicians to themed nights and dancing. From its attention-grabbing facade to its countless offers, this casino will undoubtedly deliver if you crave a fun night out.

Playground Casino

With 44 poker tables, the Playground Casino is a prime place to test your ability to read opponents, bluff, and try new strategies. If you’re intimidated by the table, you can try out one of the thousands of gaming machines, which allow you to play poker, baccarat, and more, without the pressure of a live dealer and other players. The Playground Casino is known for hosting major poker events, including the World Poker Tour and World Series of Poker Circuit. It’s garnered a reputation for being a place where serious poker players and novices can test their skills and enjoy a bite to eat at several onsite restaurants and lounges.

Paris Courses de Montréal

Montréal was once home to the Hippodrome racetracks, a historic site that had been operating since 1872, but the tracks were closed in 2009, leaving Montréal without a live horse racing destination. However, the Paris Courses de Montréal offers an alternative for those who miss the experience of live horse racing. The site lets visitors watch live races on big screens while placing bets and enjoying food and drinks. It delivers the excitement and social elements of a day at the races, even if horses aren’t on site.

Loto-Québec Online

Online gambling holds a unique allure that differentiates it from in-person options like the Casino de Montréal and the Playground Casino. It allows players to indulge in their favourite gambling activities in a more relaxed and casual way.

Sites like Megaways slots, BetMGM, and DraftKings are popular ways to play slots, poker, and other games online in other areas of Canada. However, in Montréal, these games are reserved for the Loto-Québec platform. The platform provides virtual versions of all legal gambling options in Québec. This means you can indulge in sports betting, slot games, table games, lotteries, and more from your devices, making it a popular online destination.