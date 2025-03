What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, March 26

Justine A. Chambers’ The Brutal Joy at Agora de la Danse March 26–29

Kid Koala’s Music to Draw To at Café SAT

Montreal rock band the Damn Truth plays MTELUS

Sugar Sammy’s You’re Gonna Rire 2 shows continue nightly through March 29

Toronto reggae band Bedouin Soundclash play le Studio TD

