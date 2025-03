What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Bière et politique with PLQ leadership candidate Pablo Rodriguez at Reggie’s

Cinema Politica presents Flying Hands with special guests

Francouvertes presents Naïma Frank, Delphine & Kat Pereira at Lion d’Or

Austin indie pop duo Hovvdy plays Bar le Ritz PDB

