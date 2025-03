What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, March 6

RuPaul: House of Hidden Meanings book tour comes to Olympia

Comedian/actor David Cross performs at Théâtre Beanfield

Day 1 of Skyscrapers by the Roots exhibition at the MAC (Place Ville-Marie)

Vernissage for agency exhibition at the MAI

Gloria Blizzard book launch at Paragraphe

