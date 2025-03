What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, March 3

WinterWorks presents For Everyone Stuck Chasing the Clock March 3–7

Cinema Politica presents Farming the Revolution

Kosha Dillz plays Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Socalled

Australian duo Lime Cordiale plays Studio TD

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

