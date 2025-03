What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, March 12

San Diego DJ Knock2 (half of ISOxo) plays MTELUS

The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Montreal Review of Books Spring Issue launch at Hotel 10

Live R&B w/ the Forbidden Fruitcups at le Mal Nécessaire

Ontario folk-rock artist Fraser Wayne plays Barfly

