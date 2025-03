What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, March 27

Comedian Aziz Ansari brings his Hypothetical Tour to Théâtre St-Denis

Double book launch for Great Right North and White at Paragraphe

Sight + Sound digital art festival at Eastern Bloc March 27–29

Comedian Rachid Badouri performs in English at Olympia

Kandle brings her Danger to Dream tour to le Ministère

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.