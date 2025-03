What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, March 31

Fight Night at l’Hemisphere Gauche

Cinema Politica presents Plastic People with guests

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Miséricorde

Mondays Amirite? comedy Show at McKibbin’s (downtown)

Montreal art punk band Pressure Pin plays Casa del Popolo

