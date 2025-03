What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, March 5

Australian alt musician Kim Dracula & Japanese metalcore band HANABIE. co-headline at MTELUS

Montreal en Lumière culinary event at Commodore

The Forbidden Fruitcups at le Mal Nécessaire Wednesdays

Electronic pop jazz etc duo Maro & Nasaya play le Studio TD

British post-punk band Warmduscher plays Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.