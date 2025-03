What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, March 13

Marco D’Agostin’s Gli Anni at Agora de la Danse March 13–14

L.A. fire relief benefit/Laurel Canyon tribute Carry On at Le 9e

Derek Seguin presents Life of Leisure at the Comedy Nest March 13–15

Kevin Hart brings his Acting My Age tour to the Bell Centre

Cincinnati alt singer-songwriter Jack Kays plays Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.