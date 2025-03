What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, March 18

L.A. alt-pop artist Emei plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Compagnie de la Citadelle presents Nuit at Théâtre Maisonneuve March 19–22

Jean-Marc Vallée Mixtape exhibition at PHI Centre continues through May 4

Festival of Films on Art presents Dust to Dust

Chicago metal band Disturbed bring The Sickness 25th anniversary tour to the Bell Centre

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.