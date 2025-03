What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, March 20

Compagnie de la Citadelle presents Nuit at Théâtre Maisonneuve through March 22

Cabane Panache Wellington street festival March 20–23

U.S. country singer Megan Moroney’s Am I Okay? tour comes to MTELUS

NYC pop/rock band the Nicotine Dolls play Foufs

Dave Merheje comedy shows (2 sets) at Lord William Pub

