This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, March 18

L.A. hip hop duo Blu & Exile play Petit Campus

Costume Balls: Dressing Up History 1870-1927 at the McCord Stewart Museum

The Jeff Louch Trio at le Mal Nécessaire

Anti-History: Literature and the Rise of U.S. Fascism at De Stiil Bookstore

Habs vs. Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre

