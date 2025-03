What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, March 7

WinterWorks presents On What Ground March 7–8

Montreal duo Milk & Bone play SAT

Tiësto 3-hour DJ set at the Grand Quay of the Old Port

Saturday, March 8

Portland singer-songwriter Jeffrey Martin plays Casa del Popolo

Sugar Sammy’s You’re Gonna Rire 2 at Salle Pierre-Mercure March 7 & 8

Habibi Boom all-women-DJs night at Système

Sunday, March 9

Snow sculpture family event at Martin-Luther-King Park

Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance at the Bell Centre

Winterlewd ’25 Queer Comedy Festival continues through March 9

Kamuy x Montréal en Lumière

