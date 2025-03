What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, March 14

Last day to see Marco D’Agostin’s Gli Anni at Agora de la Danse

Iranian-American comic Max Amini performs at L’Olympia

Montreal singer-songwriter Basia Bulat plays Théâtre Fairmount

Saturday, March 15

WinterWorks presents Resurrection at Centaur Theatre nightly through March 15

Centaur Music Series: Queer Karaoke

Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon plays Casa del Popolo

Sunday, March 16

200th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montreal

Art Souterrain festival runs from March 15 to April 6

L.A. neo-new romantic act Riki plays Bar le Ritz PDB

