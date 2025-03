What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, March 28

Montreal electro-pop trio le Couleur performs at SAT

Manchester indie rock act Freak Slug plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Justine A. Chambers’ The Brutal Joy continues at Agora de la Danse through March 29

Saturday, March 29

Cinéma du Parc screens Wild at Heart March 28–30

Boston singer-songwriter Poppy plays Théâtre Beanfield

Boiler Room Montreal at the Old Port March 28–30

Sunday, March 30

Museum of Fine Arts’ new exhibition Bad Girls Only: Women and the Seven Deadly Sins

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue plays the Bell Centre

Metal bands Warbringer and Allegaeon co-headline Foufounes Electriques

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.