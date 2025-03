What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, March 21

Parc at Midnight screens David Lynch’s Eraserhead March 21–23

MAI exhibition agency continues through March 29

Dutch symphonic metal band Delain plays Théâtre Fairmount

Saturday, March 22

FIFA screens Into the Island at the CCA

Blxck Cxsper album launch feat. the Trans Masc Choir

NYC hip hop/electronic producer Blockhead plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, March 23

Montréal Victoire vs. Toronto Sceptres at Place Bell

Witches Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe à Callière runs through April 6

Greek psych band Acid Baby Jesus plays l’Esco with Priors

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.