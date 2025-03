Waahli, Se7en Bubbles (self-released)

At only seven tracks but north of 25 minutes, Waahli knows how to make the most of a short runtime. His newest album, Se7en Bubbles, is further proof of that, while also seeing the trilingual local rapper/singer sound more confident and relaxed than ever. One of the themes here is impermanence, which is the title of its Nicholas Craven-produced fifth track — one that touches on grief in painfully vivid fashion. Going from celebratory (“Vendredi”) to thoughtful (“Impermanence,” the Nujabes-esque “Who We Are”) in English, French and/or Créole with equal gusto, those two emotions basically form separate halves of this album. His hooks sound stronger and punchier, the production is excellent throughout, and I’d love to see what more Waahli could do with this musical direction on a lengthier body of work. 8/10 Trial Track: “Impermanence”

“Impermanence” from Se7en Bubbles by Waahli

This review was originally published in the March issue of Cult MTL. For more on Waahli, please visit his website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.