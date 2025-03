Here’s what Canada must do to guarantee our future economic and political sovereignty.

Trump’s trade war is our opportunity to remake Canada the way we want it

You want a trade war? You got it!

Here’s what Canada must do to guarantee our future economic and political sovereignty:

We can start by withdrawing from CUSMA and signing a separate solidarity trade agreement with Mexico.

We should ban social media platforms that support the Trump regime. These are the biggest sources of disinformation, far-right radicalization and American propaganda in Canada. Banning them will strengthen our democracy, and support made-in-Canada media.

We should cancel military contracts with American firms. They will likely use these contracts as leverage, plus there are cheaper alternatives that involve a greater degree of domestic production. If we have to spend tens of billions on military equipment, let’s make sure it supports Canadian jobs.

The most important thing we can do is to remove ourselves entirely from the U.S. fossil fuel economy, and this means decarbonizing as fast as possible. Solar panels, wind farms, batteries, geothermal, public transit, hydropower and heat pumps — we have the technology to become completely energy independent from the United States, and energy sovereignty means political sovereignty.

There is neither need nor reason to panic. Trump’s trade war is our opportunity to remake Canada the way we want it.

It will be a long, hard process, but Canada can be a stronger, better, fairer country once we close our door to the United States.

