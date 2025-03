Patrick Schwarzenegger co-stars in season 3 of The White Lotus, streaming now on Crave.

The White Lotus tops streaming charts in Canada for a third straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the third straight week is black comedy drama series The White Lotus — starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Walton Goggins, among others — which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“A group of travellers arrive at a luxurious resort in Thailand. Among them are longtime friends reuniting for a girls’ trip, an older man accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, and a wealthy family. As their stories intertwine, unexpected revelations and mysterious events unfold, transforming their getaway into an unforgettable experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus) The White Lotus tops streaming charts in Canada for a third straight week

In second and third place are Paradise (Disney+) and Severance (Apple TV+).

The White Lotus tops streaming charts in Canada for a third straight week

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.