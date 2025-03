Their rise and the growth of the sport in Canada is a part of how international the game of basketball has become. For years it would have been unheard of for a basketball player of any ilk to be from North of the Border.

Great Players Can Be Found North of the Border

How Basketball Grew in Canada

Canadians and basketball aren’t usually synonymous but they are getting there. The Canada basketball team roster features names like Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, all NBA superstars in their own right.

Their rise and the growth of the sport in Canada is a part of how international the game of basketball has become. For years it would have been unheard of for a basketball player of any ilk to be from North of the Border.

One of the first to create a path for Canadian cagers was Leo Rautins. He played for a season at Minnesota before transferring to Syracuse, where Rautins excelled. He was so good, in fact, that he was a first-round pick in 1983, drafted 17th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rautins’ success sparked an interest in basketball by Canadians as well as basketball minds on the prep, college and NBA levels. Since then, their play and players have taken off to the point where many Canadian basketball players are recruited for prep machines, earn college scholarships and then find their way to the NBA if their skills are of that level.

Andrew Wiggins is an NBA champion. Jamal Murray is an NBA champion. They were vital cogs on teams that won titles. Wiggins was a first overall selection in the NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.

How Many Canadian Basketball Players Are in the NBA?

There were 21 Canadian NBA players on opening night rosters for the 2024-25 season. That number is down from the 27 that were in the Association last season. In an interesting fact, this is the 11th straight season Canada is the most represented country outside the USA when it comes to players in the league. It is a testament to how the game has grown North of the Border on levels that set players up for professional careers.

The complete list of Canadian players who were on NBA rosters when this season tipped off, per Canada basketball:

Tristan Thompson – Cleveland Cavaliers

Dwight Powell – Dallas Mavericks

Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Dallas Mavericks

Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets

Andrew Wiggins – Golden State Warriors (now Miami Heat)

Dillon Brooks – Houston Rockets

Andrew Nembhard – Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin – Indiana Pacers

Brandon Clarke – Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Edey – Memphis Grizzlies

Leonard Miller – Minnesota Timberwolves

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – Minnesota Timberwolves

Luguentz Dort – Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Caleb Houstan – Orlando Magic

Cory Joseph – Orlando Magic

Dalano Banton – Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe – Portland Trail Blazers

Trey Lyles – Sacramento Kings

Kelly Olynyk – Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett – Toronto Raptors

Why Is Basketball So Popular in Canada?

Basketball has seen immense growth internationally through the years. Canada is one of the many countries that caught hoop fever. A good part of that can be attributed to the national pride that is associated with teams that play in the country.

While the Canada basketball team roster has yet to achieve a great deal of global success, Canadian players in the NBA have become stars. When you combine the stardom and achievements these players have garnered with the success of the Toronto Raptors as a franchise it is easy to see why basketball is so popular in Canada.

It may never rival hockey simply because of the history that great sport has with the nation but Canadian fans have become passionate about basketball on all levels, particularly when it comes to following their stars on all platforms.

It may never rival hockey simply because of the history that great sport has with the nation but Canadian fans have become passionate about basketball on all levels, particularly when it comes to following their stars on all platforms.

Why Does the NBA Include Canada?

The NBA has been at the forefront of growing its audience internationally. Part of that has been helped by the amount of “foreign” players who have become stars in the game. The league began its foray into international play with two franchises in Canada. The Vancouver Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. The Grizzlies were not successful and moved to Memphis.

However, Toronto has been an incredible success for the league. Fans clamor for tickets and the Raptors won an NBA championship. They draw whether the team is winning or losing. Think about how the Toronto faithful stand by their Maple Leafs and that is a similar parallel. It doesn’t matter the result, they are our team and we will support them through thick and thin.

What would be intriguing is if the NBA had attempted to have a team in Vancouver later than when it began. The more popular the NBA has become, the bigger its audience. Timing is everything and it just may not have been right for the team in the Great Northwest.