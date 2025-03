The Liberals are now projected to win Canada’s next federal election

According to 338Canada, the Liberals are now projected to win the most seats in Canada’s next federal election. The odds of a Liberal victory are currently projected to be 55%; odds of a Conservative victory are 44%.

While 172 seats are needed for a majority victory, the Liberals are now expected to win 150 seats, followed by the Conservatives with 149 seats and the Bloc Québécois with 27 seats.

338Canada🍁federal update | March 16, 2025



————majority: 172 seats

🔴LPC 150

🔵CPC 149

⚜️BQ 27

🟠NDP 15

🟢GPC 2



Liberal leader Mark Carney leads CPC leader Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 28 points, as unfavourability of Poilievre reaches an all-time high. Carney is also considered to be the best candidate to negotiate with the Trump administration, ahead of Poilievre by 9 points.

According to 338Canada, the odds of the Conservatives winning a majority in the next federal election have gone from over 99% on Jan. 19 to just 13% today. Léger President Jean-Marc Léger recently attributed the Liberals surge in the polls to the “Marc Carney effect.“

Odds of CPC majority, Jan. 19, 2025 = >99%



Odds of CPC majority, March 16, 2025 = 13%



