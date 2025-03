SAQ to remove American products from its shelves in response to U.S. tariffs

The SAQ is removing American products from its shelves in response to the imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods by the U.S. today, according to Radio-Canada.

The Société des alcools du Québec threatened to stop selling American alcohol brands when the U.S. tariffs were first due to come into effect a month ago, but held back when a 30-day pause was announced by the Trump administration.

Quebec Premier François Legault, who released a video yesterday saying that he’s “very motivated to fight Donald Trump” with the economic tools at his disposal, is meeting with his cabinet this morning and is expected to make a statement in Montreal at 1 p.m.

The federal government has announced that it will move forward with 25% retaliatory tariffs on $155-billion worth of American goods. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking to reporters this hour.

Plus de détails demain sur notre réponse aux tarifs américains. pic.twitter.com/qZmoDDPdFX — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 4, 2025 SAQ to remove American products from its shelves in response to U.S. tariffs

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.