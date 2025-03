Resurrection highlights the resilience of queer communities via the story of activist Michael Callen

Part cabaret, part documentary theatre and part live podcast event, Resurrection brings to life the story of Michael Callen — an activist, singer-songwriter and key figure in the AIDS self-empowerment movement who is largely credited with inventing “safer sex.” The show is based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, which has ranked among Canada’s Top 15 and was named one of Amazon Music’s Best Podcasts of 2023.

As an exploration of a historical fight for justice that sheds light on the resilience and activism of queer communities affected by HIV/AIDS, Resurrection has been praised by AIDS activists including Sean Strub of POZ Magazine. This series of five 90-minute performances is part of Centaur Theatre’s WinterWorks, a curated series of experimental performances and events.

Resurrection is at Centaur Theatre (453 St-Francois-Xavier) from March 11 to 15

Resurrection highlights the resilience of queer communities via the story of activist Michael Callen

