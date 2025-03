The Conservatives’ move to bar the media from travelling with Poilievre’s election campaign is 100% on-brand.

Pierre Poilievre’s fear of media scrutiny is more proof that he’s got something to hide

Pierre Poilievre’s fear of media scrutiny is more proof that he’s got something to hide

The Conservatives’ move to bar the media from travelling with Pierre Poilievre’s election campaign is 100% on-brand. They’re breaking with decades of tradition on the part of all major political parties in Canada, not just because they’ve adopted Trump’s anti-media stance — hardly surprising given that Poilievre’s campaign manager Jenni Byrne has been known to wear a MAGA hat — but because what the CPC is offering Canadians doesn’t hold up to any scrutiny whatsoever.

With an election coming, and their numbers tanking, the Conservatives simply can’t afford to risk more Canadians discovering the truth: that their candidate is a weak Trumpist with no ideas who floated to the top of their ranks on the strength of misinformation and endorsements from fascists and alt-right influencers. The fact that Poilievre STILL refuses to get his security clearance is also troubling, especially with democracy under threat worldwide.

For over two years, Poilievre has been running on cheap slogans and dubious alliances. Kicking the media off the campaign trail reveals that all his team can bring themselves to do right now is release packaged soundbites and hold Trump-style rallies in front of the CPC’s maple-MAGA base.

What are Pierre Poilievre's conservatives so scared of?



Because they just announced they're breaking from decades of tradition and won't let media travel with them on the election campaign.



This is a huge blow to YOUR right to know what they get up to on the campaign trail: pic.twitter.com/7KyyZBs57s — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) March 19, 2025 Pierre Poilievre’s fear of media scrutiny is more proof that he’s got something to hide

For more commentary about Montreal politics and culture, please visit Observations from Montreal.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.