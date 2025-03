Motherhood, Thunder Perfect Mind (Forward Music)

From the opening line, “I saw a man jump over a bridge,” backed up by an angular buzzing guitar chord, Motherhood’s Thunder Perfect Mind promises a weird sonic feast. This band from Fredericton, NB, has never been happy with convention, stemming from an insatiable appetite for everything under the umbrella of “art rock.”

Thunder Perfect Mind refines Motherhood’s brand of weirdness — and it’s glorious. We have some psych rock à la Osees, a poppy synth flute ditty, a dark western instrumental, post-hardcore at break-neck speeds and plenty of batshit vibes. This sonic sci-fi journey all feeds into lyrical insanity about the Necronomicon and a cloud stealing people from the Earth. 8/10 Trial Track “Dry Heave”

“Dry Heave” from Thunder Perfect Mind by Motherhood

