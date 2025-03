“There is a risk of freezing rain on Wednesday morning before temperatures rise and rain arrives.”

Montreal will see mild temperatures and up to 25 mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement projecting 15 to 25 mm of rain in Montreal on Wednesday and Thursday, along with mild temperatures reaching 4 degrees Celsius.

The warmer weather will also result in melting snow, which will add to the expected rainfall accumulation.

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

