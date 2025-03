The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Moccione. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Moccione

Moccione’s chef and co-owner Luca Cianciulli leads a team that serves up dish after dish of winning Italian delicacies. Nestled in Villeray, on a quiet block of St-Denis, this resto’s concise menu will have you swooning for days, until you manage to snag your next coveted visit. Pasta is the true star and it’s all lovingly made in-house, daily. The seasonal menu also boasts an impressive private import wine list and fun cocktails that showcase their mixologist’s talents. Save room for the tiramisu to cap off a most memorable Montreal meal. (7495 St-Denis)

