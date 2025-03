“Make sure to try their poutine, loaded with shredded chicken and thick slices of smoked chouriço. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Ma Poule Mouillée

When the (temporary) closure of Romados reopened the conversation for Montreal’s best Portuguese chicken — Ma Poule Mouillée filled the gap. As the natural heir to the title, their charcoal-roasted, Piri-Piri glazed birds approach Montréalais-Portuguese sainthood. Make sure to try their poutine, loaded with shredded chicken and thick slices of smoked chouriço. It’s the best of both worlds. (969 Rachel E.)

