The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Le Mousso. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Le Mousso

Let’s be honest — Michelin has a type, and that type is Le Mousso. Run by the iconoclastic, self-taught chef Antonin Mousseau-Rivard, Le Mousso is a product of the Golden Era of Nordic cooking, rendered with the very best local ingredients. From the artful plating (and the hand-thrown ceramic plates themselves) to the overall refinement of the dishes, Le Mousso is an easy prediction for a Michelin Star. (1025 Ontario E.)

