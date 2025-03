The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Le Filet. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Le Filet

If you need to sum up the vibe of our city’s food scene and its historical heft, simply proclaim: “Le Filet!” Irresistibly chic, this Plateau gem sits hidden in plain sight below a greystone triplex on Mont-Royal near Esplanade. Service is exceptional under the tutelage of chef Yasu Okazaki who commands with quiet strength and executes with precision on dishes like tuna tataki, miso oysters and seafood linguini, to name just a few gems. For a special thrill, grab a seat at the bar to enjoy the open kitchen and some dinner theatre. (219 Mont-Royal W.)

