Le Club Chasse et Pêche

A pillar of the Montreal food scene since 2004, owners and celebrated restaurateurs Hubert Marsolais and partner Claude Pelletier truly deliver with Le Club Chasse et Pêche. Tucked away on a quintessential Old Port cobblestone street, upon entry, you’ll be privy to a dark, opulent atmosphere. The menu, by chef Olivier Larocque, showcases an array of indulgent game, red meat and fish offerings that pair masterfully with the robust wine list. Save room for some of their memorable desserts! (423 St-Claude)

