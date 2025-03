20 years in, Joe Beef is still as good as ever.

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Joe Beef. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Joe Beef

A Montreal mainstay and the Little Burgundy restaurant that helped put this city on the map. Since the departure of co-founder David McMillan in 2021, the iconic restaurant is under the direction of Fred Morin, with the kitchen currently overseen by executive chef Jean-Philippe Miron. Historically a temple to indulgence, the restaurant’s former extravagance has been pared back slightly in favour of elegant and classic French fare like Lapin à la royale or ris de veau in sauce blanquette, which, admittedly is still pretty damn indulgent. 20 years in, Joe Beef is still as good as ever. (2491 Notre-Dame W.)

For more on Joe Beef and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.