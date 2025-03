The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Île Flottante. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Île Flottante

Chef Sean Murray Smith’s Expo 67-influenced restaurant on St-Viateur has been charming locals and visiting gastronomes since opening in 2017. If there’s such a thing as “Oscar bait” in dining, then Île Flottante is Michelin bait. Smith is best known for awe-inspiringly beautiful presentations of delicious (if a bit eccentric) dishes and a tasting menu with the best value for money in town. (176 St-Viateur W.)

For more on Île Flottante and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.