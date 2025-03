Carney will officially replace Justin Trudeau after being sworn in by Governor-General Mary Simon, following what is expected to be a brief transition period.

The Liberal Party of Canada has selected Mark Carney as its new leader and prime-minister-designate.

Carney, the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, received 85.9% of the vote, with former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland coming in second with 8%, followed by Burlington, Ontario MP Karina Gould (3.2%) and Montreal businessman and former MP Frank Baylis (3%).

A recent Angus Reid poll found that more Canadians trust Carney to deal with the Trump administration than they do Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

Carney will officially replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister after being sworn in by Governor-General Mary Simon, following what is expected to be a brief transition period.

Parliament is scheduled to return on March 24 following its prorogation when Trudeau announced plans for his resignation on Jan. 6.

Introducing our new Liberal Leader, Mark Carney! pic.twitter.com/DgUt26aW9k — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) March 9, 2025 Mark Carney wins Liberal leadership race, becomes prime minister-designate

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.