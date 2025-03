Carney has a considerable advantage over Poilievre as the more trusted candidate to take on Trump.

Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre by 9 points as the best candidate to negotiate with Trump

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney is considered to be the best option for prime minister to negotiate with the Trump administration, ahead of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre by 9 points.

Nationally, Carney sits at 43% support, followed by Poilievre at 34%.

Mark Carney also leads Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 28 points, as unfavourability of Poilievre reaches an all-time high.

Carney is currently the favourite to take over from Justin Trudeau as Liberal Party leader.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from February 27 to March 3, 2025, among a representative randomized sample of 2,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

