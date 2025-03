“Carney has widened his lead over Poilievre across the board.”

Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre by 28 points as the best candidate to handle Trump’s trade war

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Liberal Party leader Mark Carney is considered to be the best candidate to handle Trump’s trade war between Canada and the United States, ahead of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre by 28 points.

Carney also leads Poilievre as the best candidate to protect Canada’s economy (+22), reduce the cost of living (+9), improve health care (+21) and develop or expand trade relationships outside of the United States (+28).

“The Conservatives are currently working at a deficit to the Liberals when it comes to convincing Canadian voters that they are the best choice to address their top issues. Carney continues to be viewed as the best leader to handle Canadians’ top concerns and has in fact widened his lead over Poilievre across the board.”

The Liberals are now projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 21 to 24, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,400 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

