Canada’s prime-minister-designate Mark Carney made a statement calling for humanitarian aid for Palestinians, the return of essentials to Gaza and adherence to international law after Israel cut off the region’s electricity.

Carney also called for the return of all hostages and for the completion of the ceasefire agreement.

“Canada must work with our allies to stand up for international law to promote sustainable peace and security in the Middle East and to support full access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian families. As this work continues, both parties must work towards the return of all hostages and the completion of the ceasefire agreement.”

Mark Carney previously condemned Trump’s intent to occupy Gaza and said that he supports a free Palestinian state.

