The shows are finally starting to stack up, signifying that our days of unbearably cold temps are now numbered. Having made it through the post-holidays drought, it’s time to plug in again and start putting the sweat back on the walls of our hallowed watering holes.

Before we get going here, you should know that the March 18 Montreal appearance by Helmet — who will play their classic record Betty in its entirety — is sold the fug out. Bummer, but the silver lining here is at least we won’t be missing a performance of In the Meantime — ‘cause that jammer kicks Betty’s butt.

March 5

A true legend of proto-punk and early proponent of being a potty-mouth on vinyl — Jonathan Richman — returns to town for two shows with drummer Tommy Larkins in tow. Though the show on March 4 is unfortunately long sold out, fear not, my furry friends, as a second show has been added the following night. If you’re swift enough, you might be able to grab some tickets right now — this show is most likely going to sell out as well. Both shows are happening in the perfect venue setting of la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, showtime 8 p.m., $26.09

March 22

Long before Deafheaven had black metal gatekeepers’ keyboards clacking with disgust over adding elements of blasphemous shoegaze to their done to death tremolo-picking, France’s Alcest had already been pissing that crowd off for years. Alcest is a true master of adding dashes of psych, shoegaze and (dare I say) pop to doom and gloom — and they’ve been often imitated and never duplicated. Yeppers, this is my big pick of the month, and if that wasn’t enough, Japanese post-rockers Mono will set their phaser pedals on stunning in the middle slot. Kælan Mikla opens the night up, at Théâtre Beanfield. 2490 Notre-Dame W., showtime 7:30 p.m., available $134–$159 at press time

March 23

All of the psychonauts who like their eggs freaky-side up will definitely want to make it down to l’Esco to catch Slovenly Recordings jammers Acid Baby Jesus. Creepy organ and vocals surfing on a tsunami of reverb? Sign me up! If that wasn’t rad enough, the self-proclaimed “best band in the city,” Priors, will give the geeks something to think about while posi punkers Positive ID take up the sweat act. Better grab tix now cause this will fill up fast. 4461 St-Denis, showtime 8 p.m., $24.56

March 24

Can’t decide over a sprinkling of doom melancholy, oozing slocore, heady psych, ’90s indie, dense shoegaze and an undercurrent of country twang? Well, Cloakroom is your new favourite band and, as luck would have it, they just happen to be pulling into town. To get your crossed-arms and head-swish move on, just make it down to le Ritz early to catch openers Autre Part and Empress of Nothing. 179 Jean-Talon W., showtime 8 p.m., $28.41

March 25

When I saw Mayhem at Club Soda many moons ago, I was super bummed as it was really, really, uh… goofy. It remains one of the quietest shows I have ever seen. I mean their first record is a true classic black metal banger, but it at that particular show they could barely muster a whimper instead of ripping my spine out, which is what I was expecting. I don’t know, maybe I was just grumpy. You can catch them with fellow second wave black metal legend Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant and New Skeletal Faces at Théâtre Beanfield. 2490 Notre-Dame W., showtime 6:30 p.m., $60.75

Current Obsession: Yob, Clearing the Path to Ascend

Yob, Clearing the Path to Ascend

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.