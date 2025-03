The Prime Minister promised painful repercussions for the U.S. in response to tariffs on Canadian goods, telling Americans that “your government did this to you.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement today about Canada’s response to the implementation of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods by the U.S. As already announced after the trade war began at midnight last night, Canada will impose retaliatory 25% tariffs on $155-billion in U.S. goods entering Canada — on $30-billion in goods immediately, and on the additional $125-billion in 21 days.

Trudeau spoke directly to Canadians, to Americans and to U.S. President Donald Trump specifically, opening the remarks by contrasting the launching of a “dumb,” unjustified and “illegal” trade war with an ally while cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin — this on the same day that the Trump administration officially ended U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

“Today, the U.S. launched a trade war against Canada — their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they’re talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin — a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense.”

One explanation for this radical policy shift from the U.S. is that the Trump administration is taking a cue from Russia and trying to annex its neighbour — using “economic force,” as Trump has said, rather than the military. During his remarks today, Trudeau speculated that, given the falsehood of the fentanyl narrative the U.S. is using to justify the tariffs, Trump should be taken at his word when it comes to the real reason for this trade war: trying to make Canada the 51st state.

“What he wants is to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy because that will make it easier to annex us. That is never going to happen — we will never be the 51st state — but let us not fool ourselves about what he seems to want.”

Trudeau promised painful repercussions for the U.S. in response to tariffs on Canadian goods, telling Americans that “your government did this to you.” He said that conversations are ongoing with provinces and territories to enact further non-tariff counter-measures against the U.S. should the tariffs not be lifted — “…measures which will demonstrate that there are no winners in a trade war.”

“Canadians are reasonable, we are polite, but we will not back down from a fight — not when our country and the well-being of everyone in it is at stake.”

Trudeau also said that financial aid to affected Canadian workers and businesses is forthcoming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) Trudeau slams Trump for starting ‘dumb,’ ‘illegal’ trade war with Canada while cozying up to Putin: ‘Make that make sense’

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.