From Canada to Latin America to Europe, food is more than mere fan fuel — it’s a bridge between cultures and a reflection of local identity.

Soccer is a lifestyle, a passion and, for millions of fans, a reason to gather and celebrate. Whether in the bustling streets of Buenos Aires, the historic lanes of London, the vibrant boroughs of New York or the parks of Montreal one thing is constant: food plays an essential role in the experience, acting as fuel for fans, a bridge between cultures and a reflection of local identity.

European soccer culture is deeply intertwined with its food, from the pubs of England to the tapas bars of Spain. On match days, stadium perimeters transform into buzzing food hubs, offering everything from Germany’s bratwurst to Italy’s arancini. In the U.K., fish and chips remain a classic pre-game meal, while the famed “pie and a pint” tradition is a staple at stadiums like Old Trafford and Anfield.

In Spain, tapas culture — ie. bars serving dishes like patatas bravas and jamón ibérico — merges perfectly with soccer. In Germany, the bratwurst and pretzels sold outside Bundesliga grounds symbolize not just convenience but deep-rooted culinary heritage. In France, crêpes and merguez sandwiches are essential pre- and post-match indulgences.

In Latin America, soccer and street food are inseparable. In Argentina, choripán — a chorizo sausage in a crusty bun, often drenched in chimichurri — fills the air outside La Bombonera and El Monumental. Empanadas, quick and easy to eat while standing, are another staple.

Brazil, home to one of the most vibrant soccer cultures, is known for its match-day street food. Fans outside the Maracanã indulge in coxinhas (fried dough stuffed with chicken), pão de queijo (cheese bread) and espetinhos (grilled meat skewers). Much like the amazing Brazilian style of play, these flavours are influenced by African, Portuguese and Indigenous traditions.

Offal tacos (How street food became key to soccer culture worldwide)

Mexico, a country where soccer is almost a religion, boasts a street food scene that is just as revered, with tacos al pastor, elotes (grilled corn with cheese and spices) and tamales served en masse.

The United States and Canada may not have the same deep roots in soccer traditions as Europe or Latin America, but our food cultures are rapidly catching up. The growth of the MLS has brought with it a diverse food scene that mirrors the multicultural fan base. In stadiums in Atlanta, L.A., NYC and Portland, food has become a crucial part of the fan experience.

In the U.S., food trucks outside stadiums serve everything from Korean BBQ tacos to loaded hot dogs. Cities like Los Angeles and New York, with their immigrant-rich communities and fan bases, offer match-day food scenes that rival anywhere in the world. LA Galaxy and LAFC fans might feast on birria tacos before a game, while in Portland, a Timbers match isn’t complete without a stop at one of the city’s famed food carts.

Canada, home to a growing soccer culture, brings its own unique flavors to the mix. CF Montréal matches are known for their poutine, while Toronto FC supporters enjoy everything from peameal bacon sandwiches to West Indian doubles.

Montreal’s GOAL soccer festival has used food as a way to bring people and communities together for over 15 years now, and we see the power of that firsthand every summer.

Food and soccer both thrive on authenticity. And for soccer fans around the world, it isn’t just about sustenance — it’s about tradition, identity and community. Without it, the beautiful game simply wouldn’t be the same.

Bon appétit. ■

Listen to The 1st Half Culture Show podcast monthly on YouTube and The 1st Half radio show on TSN690AM Fridays at 6 p.m.

This article was originally published in the March 2025 issue of Cult MTL.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit our Sports section.