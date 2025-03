Quebec, the giant of Eastern Canada, has always been a cultural goldmine. From cobblestone streets, and mouthwatering poutine, to festivals, the province is a non-stop celebration.

Lately, the province’s gaming industry has been making serious waves, drawing comparisons to Tokyo, London, and Seattle. We’re talking about a booming, billion-dollar video game industry that has put Quebec, especially Montreal, on the global map.

The Booming Gaming Industry in Quebec

Since the 90s and early 2000s Quebec has been a powerhouse in game development. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Warner Bros. Games, and Eidos-Montréal, have made themselves at home here.

Montreal, in particular, has thousands of professionals working in everything from programming and animation to storytelling and game design. Apart from regular video games, online gambling has been a large part of the gaming scene in Quebec.

The province didn’t just stumble into this success as the government played a major role in turning Quebec into an online gaming giant. Back in 1993, Montreal launched the Quebec Gaming Commission, or as it’s officially called, the Régie des Alcools, des Courses et des Jeux.

This agency keeps an eye on all gambling activities in the province. As long as operators stick to the rules, they can get licensed and run legally. That’s why so many top online casinos in Quebec are based, and if you’re into online gambling and are based here, you’ll be in for a treat. With such a thriving industry, the province has cashed in on its gaming success.

Job Creation

Canada’s gaming industry directly impacts over 34,000 people. Nearly half of them, around 15,200, have landed direct jobs in Quebec. On top of that, the industry indirectly supports another 50,000 jobs in areas like supply chains, marketing, and tech-related fields.

Ubisoft Montreal, one of the world’s biggest gaming studios, alone has over 4,000 employees. Other giants like EA, Behaviour Interactive, and Warner Bros Games have brought in thousands more, filling roles in development, design, and support.

These jobs don’t just pay the bills, they pay well, averaging around $80,000 a year. That kind of salary has turned Quebec into a magnet for top gaming talent, drawing professionals from across Canada and beyond.

Quebec’s schools are keeping up with the demand. Institutions like Dawson College, Concordia University, and the Université de Montréal have rolled out game development programs to make sure grads hit the ground running with industry-ready skills.

Tourism and International Recognition

Every year, about 4.3 million visitors flood Quebec, and a huge number of them are here for the gaming scene. Massive tournaments like the Montreal International Game Summit (MIGS) and the BLAST R6 Major pull in players and fans from across the globe, raking in millions in tourism revenue.

Beyond tournaments gaming-related tourism also extends to conventions, meet-ups, and industry expos, which keep the excitement going all year round. With this wave of visitors comes a serious cash boost for local businesses.

Hotels stay packed, restaurants serve up feast after feast, and transportation services stay busy, all thanks to the unstoppable power of gaming.

Innovation and Technological Advancements

Quebec is not just about making epic games but about pushing technology to new heights. Think artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, these are not just buzzwords here.

Ubisoft Montreal, the brains behind Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, for instance, keeps raising the bar with jaw-dropping graphics and immersive storytelling.

The same technology shaping virtual worlds is revolutionizing healthcare, education, and training. Real-time rendering, motion capture, and physics engines are transforming architecture, film, and industrial design.

Global Investments

With so much gaming activity taking place in Quebec, it goes without saying that billions have been poured into the province.

Ubisoft, which set up its Montreal studio in 1997, helped pave the way for other global giants such as Warner Bros Games and Electronic Arts (EA) to invest in the region. Today, Quebec boasts over 15,000 jobs in the gaming sector, with Montreal alone hosting more than 200 gaming studios.

The province’s competitive tax incentives, world-class talent pool, and thriving ecosystem have led to continuous foreign investment, with companies like Tencent and Embracer Group acquiring stakes in Quebec-based studios.

In 2021, the video game industry added over $1 billion to Quebec’s economy, demonstrating its significant impact on the local economy.

More than a Source of Entertainment

Quebec is on a winning streak, and it’s not just about games. Thanks to a powerful combination of skilled talent, strong government backing, and cutting-edge technology, Quebec’s gaming industry is taking over the scoreboard.

The numbers speak for themselves—billions in investment, tens of thousands of jobs, and a growing impact in AI and digital entertainment show that this industry is more than a passing fad.