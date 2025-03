Poilievre’s refusal to get his security clearance is looking increasingly suspicious.

The Globe and Mail reported this morning that the government of India allegedly interfered in the 2022 Conservative Party leadership race by fundraising and organizing in support of eventual winner Pierre Poilievre. The allegation by CSIS, Canada’s spy agency, has since been confirmed by two Radio-Canada sources.

Previous reports found that India’s meddling in the 2022 CPC leadership race also included attempts to damage the leadership bid by one of Poilievre’s rivals, Patrick Brown.

Poilievre has been widely criticized for refusing to get his security clearance — something every other federal party leader in Canada has — which is needed to read reports about foreign interference, among other sensitive intelligence information

“CSIS did not share this information with Mr. Poilievre, the source said, because he does not have the necessary security clearance to access secret documents and receive classified briefings on foreign-interference activities in Canada.” — Andrew Coyne 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇬🇪🇲🇩 (@acoyne) March 25, 2025

